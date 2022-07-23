Skip to main content
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and ReactionsProblem 114b
Chapter 7, Problem 114b

Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.
b. How many H atoms are in 0.100 mole of ammonium sulfate?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the chemical formula of ammonium sulfate: \((NH_4)_2SO_4\). This indicates that each molecule contains 2 ammonium ions \((NH_4^+)\) and 1 sulfate ion \((SO_4^{2-})\).
Count the number of hydrogen (H) atoms in one formula unit of ammonium sulfate. Each ammonium ion \((NH_4^+)\) contains 4 hydrogen atoms, and since there are 2 ammonium ions, the total number of hydrogen atoms in one formula unit is \(2 \times 4 = 8\).
Use Avogadro's number \((6.022 \times 10^{23}\, \text{molecules/mol})\) to determine the number of formula units in 0.100 mole of ammonium sulfate. Multiply the number of moles by Avogadro's number: \(0.100 \times 6.022 \times 10^{23}\).
Multiply the total number of formula units by the number of hydrogen atoms per formula unit to find the total number of hydrogen atoms. This is calculated as \((0.100 \times 6.022 \times 10^{23}) \times 8\).
Simplify the expression to determine the total number of hydrogen atoms in 0.100 mole of ammonium sulfate.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mole Concept

The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities, such as atoms or molecules. Understanding the mole concept is essential for converting between the number of moles and the number of atoms or molecules in a given sample.
Chemical Formula Interpretation

The chemical formula of a compound provides information about the types and numbers of atoms present. For ammonium sulfate, (NH₄)₂SO₄, the formula indicates that each molecule contains two ammonium ions (NH₄⁺) and one sulfate ion (SO₄²⁻). This interpretation is crucial for determining the total number of hydrogen atoms in the compound.
Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the area of chemistry that deals with the relationships between the quantities of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It allows for the calculation of the number of atoms or molecules based on the amount of substance in moles. In this case, stoichiometry helps in calculating the total number of hydrogen atoms in a specified amount of ammonium sulfate.
The equation for the formation of silicon tetrachloride from silicon and chlorine is

Si(s) + 2Cl2(g) → SiCl4(g) + 157 kcal

b. Is the energy of the product higher or lower than the energy of the reactants?

Consider the following unbalanced equation:

Al(s) + O2(g) → Al2O3(s)

b. Identify the type of reaction.

Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.

a. How many formula units are in 0.200 mole of ammonium sulfate?

Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.

c. How many moles of ammonium sulfate contain 7.4 × 1025 atoms of N?

