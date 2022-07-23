Propane gas, C3H8, undergoes combustion with oxygen gas to produce carbon dioxide and water gases. Propane has a density of 2.02 g/L at room temperature.
a. Write the balanced chemical equation.
The equation for the formation of silicon tetrachloride from silicon and chlorine is
Si(s) + 2Cl2(g) → SiCl4(g) + 157 kcal
b. Is the energy of the product higher or lower than the energy of the reactants?
Consider the following unbalanced equation:
Al(s) + O2(g) → Al2O3(s)
b. Identify the type of reaction.
Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.
b. How many H atoms are in 0.100 mole of ammonium sulfate?
Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.
c. How many moles of ammonium sulfate contain 7.4 × 1025 atoms of N?