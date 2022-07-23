If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,
c. indicate the type of reaction as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion.
Identify the type of reaction for each of the following as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion:
d. Zinc replaces copper in Cu(NO3)2.
Propane gas, C3H8, undergoes combustion with oxygen gas to produce carbon dioxide and water gases. Propane has a density of 2.02 g/L at room temperature.
a. Write the balanced chemical equation.
Consider the following unbalanced equation:
Al(s) + O2(g) → Al2O3(s)
b. Identify the type of reaction.
Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.
a. How many formula units are in 0.200 mole of ammonium sulfate?
b. How many H atoms are in 0.100 mole of ammonium sulfate?