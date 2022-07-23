Skip to main content
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 85a

If red spheres represent oxygen atoms, blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,

a. write the formula for each of the reactants and products.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the image provided. The reactants consist of yellow spheres paired together (representing sulfur atoms, S2) and blue spheres paired together (representing nitrogen atoms, N2). The products consist of molecules where each blue sphere (nitrogen atom) is surrounded by four yellow spheres (sulfur atoms), forming a tetrahedral structure.
Step 2: Identify the chemical formulas for the reactants. Based on the image, the reactants are sulfur molecules (S2) and nitrogen molecules (N2). Write their formulas as S2 and N2.
Step 3: Identify the chemical formula for the products. Each nitrogen atom is bonded to four sulfur atoms, forming nitrogen tetrafluoride-like molecules. The formula for the product is NS4.
Step 4: Write the balanced chemical equation. Combine the reactants and products into a chemical equation, ensuring the number of atoms of each element is conserved. For example: S2 + N2 → NS4.
Step 5: Verify the stoichiometry of the reaction. Count the number of sulfur and nitrogen atoms on both sides of the equation to ensure the reaction is balanced. Adjust coefficients if necessary.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Formula

A chemical formula is a symbolic representation of the composition of a chemical compound, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For example, in the context of the question, the formula for oxygen is O2, representing two oxygen atoms, while nitrogen is represented as N2. Understanding how to write these formulas is essential for identifying reactants and products in chemical reactions.
Molecular Representation

Molecular representation uses visual models, such as spheres, to depict the arrangement of atoms in a molecule. In the provided images, red spheres represent oxygen atoms and blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms. This visual aid helps in understanding the molecular structure and the interactions between different atoms during chemical reactions, which is crucial for writing accurate formulas.
Reactants and Products

In a chemical reaction, reactants are the starting substances that undergo change, while products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction. Identifying the reactants and products is key to writing balanced chemical equations. In this case, recognizing the arrangement of the red and blue spheres in the images will help in determining the correct formulas for both the reactants and the products.
