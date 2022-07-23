Skip to main content
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.7 Chemical Quantities and ReactionsProblem 85c
Chapter 7, Problem 85c

If red spheres represent oxygen atoms, blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,

c. indicate the type of reaction as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion.

1
Step 1: Analyze the reactants. In the reactants box, you can see individual molecules consisting of blue spheres (nitrogen atoms) and red spheres (oxygen atoms). These molecules are separate and not bonded together.
Step 2: Analyze the products. In the products box, you can see that the blue spheres (nitrogen atoms) and red spheres (oxygen atoms) are now bonded together to form new molecules. This indicates a chemical reaction has occurred.
Step 3: Determine the type of reaction. Since the reactants are combining to form a single type of product, this is characteristic of a combination reaction, where two or more reactants combine to form a single product.
Step 4: Recall the definition of a combination reaction. A combination reaction occurs when two or more substances react to form one compound. This matches the visual representation provided in the image.
Step 5: Conclude that the reaction shown is a combination reaction based on the transformation of separate reactant molecules into bonded product molecules.

Chemical Reactions

Chemical reactions involve the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. In this context, the red spheres represent oxygen atoms and the blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, indicating that the reaction involves these two types of atoms. Understanding the nature of these transformations is crucial for identifying the type of reaction occurring.
Types of Chemical Reactions

There are several types of chemical reactions, including combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, and combustion. A combination reaction occurs when two or more reactants combine to form a single product, while a decomposition reaction involves a single compound breaking down into two or more products. Recognizing the characteristics of these reaction types is essential for classifying the reaction depicted in the question.
Molecular Representation

Molecular representation uses symbols or models to depict the structure and composition of molecules. In the provided images, the arrangement of red and blue spheres visually represents the reactants and products of the reaction. Analyzing these representations helps in understanding how atoms rearrange during the reaction, which is key to determining the type of reaction taking place.
