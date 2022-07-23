How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here?
2 NO(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
c. removing some H2(g)
How would each of the following change the rate of the reaction shown here?
2 NO(g) + 2 H2(g) → N2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
c. removing some H2(g)
Using the models of the molecules (black = C, white = H, yellow = S, green = Cl), determine each of the following for models of compounds 1 and 2:
d. number of moles in 10.0 g
Using the models of the molecules (black = C, white = H, yellow = S, red = O), determine each of the following for models of compounds 1 and 2:
c. number of moles in 10.0 g
Balance each of the following by adding coefficients, and identify the type of reaction for each:
a.
Balance each of the following by adding coefficients, and identify the type of reaction for each:
b.
If red spheres represent oxygen atoms, blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,
a. write the formula for each of the reactants and products.