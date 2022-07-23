Skip to main content
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.7 Chemical Quantities and ReactionsProblem 97d
Chapter 7, Problem 97d

Identify the type of reaction for each of the following as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion:
d. Zinc replaces copper in Cu(NO3)2.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks us to identify the type of reaction based on the description provided. The reaction involves zinc (Zn) replacing copper (Cu) in copper(II) nitrate, Cu(NO₃)₂.
Step 2: Recall the types of chemical reactions. A single replacement reaction occurs when one element replaces another in a compound. The general form is A + BC → AC + B, where A replaces B in the compound BC.
Step 3: Analyze the reaction. Zinc (Zn) is a more reactive metal than copper (Cu) and can replace it in the compound Cu(NO₃)₂. The products of the reaction would be zinc nitrate, Zn(NO₃)₂, and copper metal, Cu.
Step 4: Match the reaction to the definition of a single replacement reaction. Since zinc replaces copper in the compound, this fits the criteria for a single replacement reaction.
Step 5: Conclude that the reaction described is a single replacement reaction based on the analysis and the general reaction pattern.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Single Replacement Reaction

A single replacement reaction occurs when one element replaces another in a compound. In this type of reaction, an element and a compound react to form a new element and a new compound. For example, in the reaction where zinc replaces copper in Cu(NO₃)₂, zinc displaces copper, resulting in the formation of zinc nitrate and elemental copper.
Reactivity Series

The reactivity series is a list of metals arranged in order of decreasing reactivity. It helps predict whether a single replacement reaction will occur; a more reactive metal can displace a less reactive metal from its compound. In the case of zinc and copper, zinc is higher in the reactivity series than copper, indicating that zinc can successfully replace copper in the reaction.
Chemical Equation

A chemical equation represents a chemical reaction using symbols and formulas. It shows the reactants on the left side and the products on the right side, with an arrow indicating the direction of the reaction. For the reaction of zinc with copper(II) nitrate, the balanced chemical equation would be Zn + Cu(NO₃)₂ → Zn(NO₃)₂ + Cu, illustrating the transformation of reactants into products.
