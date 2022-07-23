If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,
b. write a balanced equation for the reaction.
b. write a balanced equation for the reaction.
c. indicate the type of reaction as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion.
Identify the type of reaction for each of the following as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion:
d. Zinc replaces copper in Cu(NO3)2.
The equation for the formation of silicon tetrachloride from silicon and chlorine is
Si(s) + 2Cl2(g) → SiCl4(g) + 157 kcal
b. Is the energy of the product higher or lower than the energy of the reactants?
Consider the following unbalanced equation:
Al(s) + O2(g) → Al2O3(s)
b. Identify the type of reaction.
Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.
a. How many formula units are in 0.200 mole of ammonium sulfate?