Molar Mass Calculation

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in a molecule. For the compounds in the question, determining the molar mass is crucial for calculating the number of moles in 10.0 g. This involves using the periodic table to find the atomic weights of carbon, hydrogen, sulfur, and chlorine, and applying them to the molecular formulas.