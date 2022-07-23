At 100 °C, which of the following diagrams (1, 2, or 3) represents a gas sample that exerts the:
b. highest pressure?
Indicate which diagram (1, 2, or 3) represents the volume of the gas sample in a flexible container when each of the following changes (a to d) takes place:
c. Atmospheric pressure decreases if temperature does not change.
d. Doubling the atmospheric pressure and doubling the Kelvin temperature.
A balloon is filled with helium gas with a partial pressure of 1.00 atm and neon gas with a partial pressure of 0.50 atm. For each of the following changes (a to e) of the initial balloon, select the diagram (A, B, or C) that shows the final volume of the balloon:
<IMAGE>
d. The Kelvin temperature doubles and half of the gas atoms leak out (P does not change).
Indicate if pressure increases, decreases, or stays the same in each of the following:
a.
At a restaurant, a customer chokes on a piece of food. You put your arms around the person's waist and use your fists to push up on the person's abdomen, an action called the Heimlich maneuver.
b. Why does it cause the person to expel the food item from the airway?