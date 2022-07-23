Skip to main content
Ch.8 Gases
Chapter 8, Problem 65b

At 100 °C, which of the following diagrams (1, 2, or 3) represents a gas sample that exerts the:
b. highest pressure?

1
Step 1: Recall the relationship between pressure and the number of gas particles in a given volume. According to the ideal gas law, pressure (P) is directly proportional to the number of gas particles (n) when the volume (V) and temperature (T) are constant.
Step 2: Examine the diagrams provided in the problem. Count the number of gas particles in each diagram to determine which one has the highest particle density.
Step 3: Consider the volume of the container in each diagram. If the containers are of equal volume, the diagram with the most gas particles will exert the highest pressure.
Step 4: Verify that the temperature is constant across all diagrams (100 °C in this case). Since temperature is constant, it does not affect the comparison of pressures between the diagrams.
Step 5: Identify the diagram with the highest number of gas particles in the same volume. This diagram represents the gas sample with the highest pressure.

Gas Pressure

Gas pressure is the force exerted by gas molecules colliding with the walls of their container. It is influenced by factors such as temperature, volume, and the number of gas particles. According to the ideal gas law, pressure increases with temperature if the volume is constant, as higher temperatures lead to more energetic collisions.
Ideal Gas Law

The ideal gas law is a fundamental equation in thermodynamics that relates pressure (P), volume (V), temperature (T), and the number of moles (n) of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where R is the ideal gas constant. This law helps predict how changes in one variable affect the others, particularly in understanding how pressure varies with temperature and volume.
Kinetic Molecular Theory

Kinetic molecular theory explains the behavior of gases in terms of particle motion. It posits that gas particles are in constant, random motion and that their kinetic energy is directly proportional to the temperature of the gas. This theory helps explain why increasing temperature leads to increased pressure, as faster-moving particles collide more frequently and with greater force against the container walls.
