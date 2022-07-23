Skip to main content
Ch.8 Gases
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.8 GasesProblem 62
Chapter 8, Problem 62

Using the answer from problem 8.61, how many grams of nitrogen are in Whitney's lungs at STP if air contains 78% nitrogen?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the volume of air in Whitney's lungs at STP from the answer to problem 8.61. (If this value is not provided, assume it is known or given in the context of the problem.)
Calculate the volume of nitrogen in Whitney's lungs by multiplying the total volume of air by the percentage of nitrogen in air (78%). Use the formula: \( V_{\text{N}_2} = V_{\text{air}} \times 0.78 \).
Use the ideal gas law to calculate the number of moles of nitrogen gas (\( n_{\text{N}_2} \)) at STP. The ideal gas law is \( PV = nRT \), but at STP, 1 mole of gas occupies 22.4 L. Rearrange to find \( n_{\text{N}_2} = \frac{V_{\text{N}_2}}{22.4} \).
Convert the moles of nitrogen gas to grams using the molar mass of nitrogen (\( \text{N}_2 \)). The molar mass of \( \text{N}_2 \) is 28.02 g/mol. Use the formula: \( \text{mass}_{\text{N}_2} = n_{\text{N}_2} \times 28.02 \).
Combine all the calculations to determine the mass of nitrogen in Whitney's lungs at STP.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP)

STP refers to a standard set of conditions for measuring gases, defined as 0 degrees Celsius (273.15 K) and 1 atmosphere of pressure. Under these conditions, one mole of an ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters. Understanding STP is crucial for calculating gas volumes and conversions in chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:33
Standard Temperature and Pressure Concept 1

Composition of Air

Air is primarily composed of nitrogen (approximately 78%), oxygen (about 21%), and trace gases. Knowing the composition of air is essential for determining the amount of nitrogen present in a given volume of air, which is necessary for solving the problem regarding the nitrogen content in Whitney's lungs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:19
Classification of Matter

Molar Mass of Nitrogen

The molar mass of nitrogen (N2) is approximately 28 grams per mole. This value is important for converting between moles of nitrogen and grams, allowing for the calculation of the total mass of nitrogen in Whitney's lungs based on the volume of air and its nitrogen percentage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass
