Use the molar volume to calculate each of the following at STP:
a. the number of moles of CO2 in 4.00 L of CO2 gas
Suppose a mixture contains helium and oxygen gases. If the partial pressure of helium is the same as the partial pressure of oxygen, what do you know about the number of helium atoms compared to the number of oxygen molecules? Explain.
In certain lung ailments such as emphysema, there is a decrease in the ability of oxygen to diffuse into the blood.
a. How would the partial pressure of oxygen in the blood change?
Using the answer from problem 8.61, how many grams of nitrogen are in Whitney's lungs at STP if air contains 78% nitrogen?
Two flasks of equal volume and at the same temperature contain different gases. One flask contains 5.0 g of O2 and the other flask contains 5.0 g of H2. Is each of the following statements true or false? Explain.
b. The pressures in the flasks are the same.
At 100 °C, which of the following diagrams (1, 2, or 3) represents a gas sample that exerts the:
b. highest pressure?