KF is a strong electrolyte, and HF is a weak electrolyte. How is the solution of KF different from that of HF?
Ch.9 Solutions
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 9, Problem 11b
Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions:
b. NaBr, a strong electrolyte
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of electrolytes: Electrolytes are substances that dissolve in water to produce ions. Strong electrolytes completely dissociate into ions in aqueous solutions, while weak electrolytes only partially dissociate, and non-electrolytes do not dissociate at all.
Identify the type of compound: NaBr (sodium bromide) is an ionic compound composed of a metal (Na⁺) and a nonmetal (Br⁻). Ionic compounds typically dissociate into ions when dissolved in water.
Determine the strength of the electrolyte: NaBr is classified as a strong electrolyte because it completely dissociates into its constituent ions (Na⁺ and Br⁻) in aqueous solution.
Write the dissociation equation: When NaBr dissolves in water, it dissociates completely as follows:
Conclude the type of species present: Since NaBr is a strong electrolyte and completely dissociates, the aqueous solution will contain only ions (Na⁺ and Br⁻) and no intact NaBr molecules.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Strong Electrolytes
Strong electrolytes are substances that completely dissociate into ions when dissolved in water. This means that in an aqueous solution, they exist solely as ions, which can conduct electricity. Common examples include salts like sodium bromide (NaBr), which, when dissolved, separates into Na+ and Br- ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 1
Dissociation in Aqueous Solutions
Dissociation refers to the process by which an ionic compound separates into its constituent ions in a solvent, typically water. In the case of NaBr, the ionic bonds between sodium and bromide ions break, allowing them to disperse throughout the solution as free-moving ions, which is essential for understanding the behavior of electrolytes in solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Solutions
Ionic vs. Molecular Compounds
Ionic compounds, like NaBr, consist of charged ions and typically dissolve in water to form solutions containing only ions. In contrast, molecular compounds consist of molecules that do not dissociate into ions in solution. Understanding the difference between these types of compounds is crucial for predicting the composition of solutions and their electrical conductivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Naming Ionic Compounds
Related Practice
Textbook Question
3281
views
Textbook Question
Write a balanced equation for the dissociation of each of the following strong electrolytes in water:
d. Fe(NO3)3
2045
views
Textbook Question
Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions:
a. acetic acid, HC2H3O2, a weak electrolyte
1556
views
Textbook Question
Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions: c. fructose, C6H12O6, a nonelectrolyte
1730
views
Textbook Question
Classify the solute represented in each of the following equations as a strong, weak, or nonelectrolyte:
a.
1820
views
Textbook Question
Classify the solute represented in each of the following equations as a strong, weak, or nonelectrolyte:
b. NH3(g) + H2O(l) ⇌ NH4+(aq) + OH–(aq)
1832
views