Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions:
b. NaBr, a strong electrolyte
Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions: c. fructose, C6H12O6, a nonelectrolyte
Classify the solute represented in each of the following equations as a strong, weak, or nonelectrolyte:
a.
Calculate the number of equivalents in each of the following:
d. 3 moles of CO32–
Calculate the number of equivalents in each of the following:
d. 2 moles of Fe3+
An intravenous saline solution contains 154 mEq/L each of Na+ and Cl–. How many moles each of Na+ and Cl– are in 1.00 L of the saline solution?