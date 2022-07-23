Select the diagram that represents the solution formed by a solute <IMAGE> that is a
c. strong electrolyte
<IMAGE>
Select the container that represents the dilution of a 4% (m/v) KCl solution to give each of the following:
a. a 2% (m/v) KCl solution
<IMAGE>
A pickle is made by soaking a cucumber in brine, a salt-water solution. What makes the smooth cucumber become wrinkled like a prune?
Select the diagram that represents the shape of a red blood cell when placed in each of the following a to e: (9.6)
<IMAGE>
a. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl solution
Potassium nitrate has a solubility of 32 g of KNO3 in 100. g of H2O at 20 °C. Determine if each of the following forms an unsaturated or saturated solution at 20 °C:
a. adding 32 g of KNO3 to 200. g of H2O
An 80-proof brandy is a 40.% (v/v) ethanol solution. The "proof" is twice the percent concentration of alcohol in the beverage. How many milliliters of alcohol are present in 750 mL of brandy?