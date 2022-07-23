Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 Solutions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.9 SolutionsProblem 32b
Chapter 9, Problem 32b

Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
b. Kl

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the ions that make up the compound Kl. Potassium iodide (Kl) consists of potassium ions (K⁺) and iodide ions (I⁻).
Refer to the solubility rules for ionic compounds in water. According to these rules, compounds containing alkali metal cations (such as K⁺) are generally soluble in water.
Additionally, compounds containing halide ions (such as I⁻) are typically soluble, except when paired with certain cations like Ag⁺, Pb²⁺, or Hg₂²⁺. Since K⁺ is not one of these exceptions, the compound remains soluble.
Combine the information from the solubility rules to conclude that Kl is soluble in water.
To confirm, you can write the dissociation equation for Kl in water: KI(s)K(aq)+I(aq). This shows that Kl dissociates completely, confirming its solubility.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
48s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively and negatively charged ions. These compounds typically consist of a metal and a non-metal, and their properties include high melting and boiling points, as well as electrical conductivity when dissolved in water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Naming Ionic Compounds

Solubility Rules

Solubility rules are guidelines that help predict whether an ionic compound will dissolve in water. Common rules include that most alkali metal salts and nitrates are soluble, while many carbonates and phosphates are not. Understanding these rules is essential for determining the solubility of specific compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules

Potassium Iodide (KI)

Potassium iodide (KI) is an ionic compound composed of potassium ions (K+) and iodide ions (I-). According to solubility rules, KI is soluble in water due to the presence of the alkali metal potassium, which typically forms soluble compounds. This property makes KI useful in various applications, including medical and nutritional contexts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:04
The Colligative Properties Example 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain the following observations:

a. More sugar dissolves in hot tea than in iced tea.

1147
views
Textbook Question

Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:

c. BaCO3

1223
views
Textbook Question

Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:

d. K2O

1667
views
Textbook Question

A mouthwash contains 22.5% (v/v) alcohol. If the bottle of mouthwash contains 355 mL, what is the volume, in milliliters, of alcohol?

1141
views
Textbook Question

What is the difference between a 5.00% (m/m) glucose solution and a 5.00% (m/v) glucose solution?

2171
views
Textbook Question

What is the difference between a 10.0% (v/v) methanol (CH4O) solution and a 10.0% (m/m) methanol solution?

1709
views