Explain the following observations:
a. More sugar dissolves in hot tea than in iced tea.
Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
c. BaCO3
Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
d. K2O
A mouthwash contains 22.5% (v/v) alcohol. If the bottle of mouthwash contains 355 mL, what is the volume, in milliliters, of alcohol?
What is the difference between a 5.00% (m/m) glucose solution and a 5.00% (m/v) glucose solution?
What is the difference between a 10.0% (v/v) methanol (CH4O) solution and a 10.0% (m/m) methanol solution?