Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
c. BaCO3
Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
d. K2O
Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
b. Kl
What is the difference between a 5.00% (m/m) glucose solution and a 5.00% (m/v) glucose solution?
What is the difference between a 10.0% (v/v) methanol (CH4O) solution and a 10.0% (m/m) methanol solution?
Calculate the mass/volume percent (m/v) for the solute in each of the following:
a. 75 g of Na2SO4 in 250 mL of Na2SO4 solution