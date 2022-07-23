Textbook Question
Use the following table:
A solution containing 80. g of NaNO3 in 75 g of H2O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C.
b. How many grams of solid NaNO3 crystallized after cooling?
Explain the following observations:
a. More sugar dissolves in hot tea than in iced tea.
Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
c. BaCO3
Predict whether each of the following ionic compounds is soluble in water:
b. Kl
A mouthwash contains 22.5% (v/v) alcohol. If the bottle of mouthwash contains 355 mL, what is the volume, in milliliters, of alcohol?
What is the difference between a 5.00% (m/m) glucose solution and a 5.00% (m/v) glucose solution?