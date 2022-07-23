Skip to main content
Ch.9 Solutions
Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 80a

Select the container that represents the dilution of a 4% (m/v) KCl solution to give each of the following:
a. a 2% (m/v) KCl solution
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of dilution. Dilution involves reducing the concentration of a solution by adding more solvent. The formula used for dilution is \( C_1V_1 = C_2V_2 \), where \( C_1 \) and \( C_2 \) are the initial and final concentrations, and \( V_1 \) and \( V_2 \) are the initial and final volumes.
Step 2: Identify the given values. The initial concentration \( C_1 \) is 4% (m/v), and the final concentration \( C_2 \) is 2% (m/v). You need to determine the volume of the original solution \( V_1 \) required to prepare the diluted solution.
Step 3: Rearrange the dilution formula to solve for \( V_1 \): \( V_1 = \frac{C_2V_2}{C_1} \). Here, \( V_2 \) represents the total volume of the diluted solution.
Step 4: Analyze the image provided. The container shown represents a solution with a specific volume. If the container is labeled or has markings indicating the total volume, use that value as \( V_2 \). If no markings are visible, assume the container's volume is the total volume of the diluted solution.
Step 5: Substitute the known values into the formula \( V_1 = \frac{C_2V_2}{C_1} \) to calculate the volume of the original 4% solution needed. Ensure the units are consistent throughout the calculation (e.g., mL or L).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dilution

Dilution is the process of reducing the concentration of a solute in a solution, typically by adding more solvent. In this context, diluting a 4% (m/v) KCl solution to a 2% (m/v) solution involves adding a specific volume of solvent to decrease the concentration of potassium chloride in the solution.
Mass/Volume Percent (m/v)

Mass/Volume Percent (m/v) is a way to express the concentration of a solution, defined as the mass of solute (in grams) per 100 mL of solution. For example, a 4% (m/v) KCl solution contains 4 grams of KCl in every 100 mL of solution, while a 2% (m/v) solution contains 2 grams of KCl in the same volume.
Concentration Calculation

Concentration calculation involves determining the amount of solute and solvent needed to achieve a desired concentration. To dilute a solution from 4% to 2%, one must calculate the appropriate volumes of the original solution and solvent required, ensuring the final concentration meets the target specifications.
