Mass/Volume Percent (m/v)

Mass/Volume Percent (m/v) is a way to express the concentration of a solution, defined as the mass of solute (in grams) per 100 mL of solution. For example, a 4% (m/v) KCl solution contains 4 grams of KCl in every 100 mL of solution, while a 2% (m/v) solution contains 2 grams of KCl in the same volume.