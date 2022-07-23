Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 Solutions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.9 SolutionsProblem 79a
Chapter 9, Problem 79a

Select the diagram that represents the solution formed by a solute <IMAGE> that is a (9.2)
a. nonelectrolyte
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a nonelectrolyte. A nonelectrolyte is a substance that dissolves in water but does not dissociate into ions. This means the solution will contain only neutral molecules of the solute and no charged particles.
Step 2: Analyze the diagram provided. Look for representations of molecules in the solution. If the diagram shows individual molecules dispersed in the solvent without any indication of ions (charged particles), it may represent a nonelectrolyte solution.
Step 3: Compare the diagram to the characteristics of a nonelectrolyte solution. Ensure that the solute molecules are intact and not split into ions. This is a key feature of nonelectrolyte solutions.
Step 4: Consider the interaction between the solute and solvent. In a nonelectrolyte solution, the solute molecules interact with the solvent molecules through intermolecular forces, such as hydrogen bonding or van der Waals forces, but do not form ions.
Step 5: Select the diagram that best matches the description of a nonelectrolyte solution. Ensure that the diagram does not show any dissociation into ions and only depicts neutral solute molecules surrounded by solvent molecules.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solute and Solvent

In a solution, the solute is the substance that is dissolved, while the solvent is the medium in which the solute dissolves. For example, in a saltwater solution, salt is the solute and water is the solvent. Understanding the roles of solutes and solvents is crucial for analyzing how solutions form and behave.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Solutions

Electrolytes vs. Nonelectrolytes

Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. In contrast, nonelectrolytes do not dissociate into ions and do not conduct electricity. Recognizing the difference between these two types of solutes is essential for understanding their behavior in solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 3

Molecular Representation of Solutions

Diagrams representing solutions often use spheres to symbolize solute and solvent molecules. The arrangement and interaction of these spheres can illustrate how solutes are distributed within a solvent. This visual representation aids in comprehending the molecular dynamics of solutions, particularly in distinguishing between different types of solutes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Are the following solutions isotonic, hypotonic, or hypertonic compared with a red blood cell?

c. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl

1577
views
Textbook Question

Match the diagrams with the following:

b. a nonpolar solute and a polar solvent

<IMAGE>

1451
views
Textbook Question

If all the solute is dissolved in diagram 1, how would heating or cooling the solution cause each of the following changes?

a. 2 to 3

<IMAGE>

970
views
Textbook Question

Select the diagram that represents the solution formed by a solute <IMAGE> that is a

c. strong electrolyte

<IMAGE>

2167
views
Textbook Question

Select the container that represents the dilution of a 4% (m/v) KCl solution to give each of the following:

a. a 2% (m/v) KCl solution

<IMAGE>

1325
views
Textbook Question

A pickle is made by soaking a cucumber in brine, a salt-water solution. What makes the smooth cucumber become wrinkled like a prune?

1394
views