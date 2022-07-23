Skip to main content
Ch.9 Solutions
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 77b

Match the diagrams with the following:
b. a nonpolar solute and a polar solvent
<IMAGE>

Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of polarity. Polar molecules have an uneven distribution of electron density, resulting in partial positive and negative charges. Nonpolar molecules have an even distribution of electron density and do not have partial charges.
Step 2: Recall the principle 'like dissolves like.' Polar solvents dissolve polar solutes, and nonpolar solvents dissolve nonpolar solutes. When a nonpolar solute is introduced into a polar solvent, they do not mix well due to the lack of attraction between the molecules.
Step 3: Analyze the diagram provided. The green spheres represent the nonpolar solute, and the blue region represents the polar solvent. Notice that the nonpolar solute forms a separate layer above the polar solvent, indicating immiscibility.
Step 4: Relate the observation to the concept of solubility. The nonpolar solute does not dissolve in the polar solvent because there are no favorable interactions (e.g., hydrogen bonding or dipole-dipole interactions) between the molecules.
Step 5: Conclude that the diagram matches the description of a nonpolar solute and a polar solvent, as evidenced by the distinct separation of the two substances in the image.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity

Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge around atoms, molecules, or chemical groups. In chemistry, polar molecules have a significant difference in electronegativity between atoms, leading to a partial positive charge on one end and a partial negative charge on the other. This property affects how substances interact, particularly in solubility, where polar solvents tend to dissolve polar solutes, while nonpolar solutes do not mix well with polar solvents.
Solubility

Solubility is the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent at a given temperature and pressure. The principle of 'like dissolves like' is crucial here; polar solutes are soluble in polar solvents, while nonpolar solutes are soluble in nonpolar solvents. Understanding solubility is essential for predicting how substances will behave in mixtures, which is particularly relevant in fields like chemistry and biology.
Nonpolar Solutes

Nonpolar solutes are substances that do not have a significant charge separation, meaning they do not interact favorably with polar solvents. Examples include oils and fats, which consist of long hydrocarbon chains. When mixed with polar solvents like water, nonpolar solutes tend to separate rather than dissolve, leading to distinct layers, as illustrated in the provided diagram.
