Solubility

Solubility is the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent at a given temperature and pressure. The principle of 'like dissolves like' is crucial here; polar solutes are soluble in polar solvents, while nonpolar solutes are soluble in nonpolar solvents. Understanding solubility is essential for predicting how substances will behave in mixtures, which is particularly relevant in fields like chemistry and biology.