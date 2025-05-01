Multiple Choice
Many antibiotics work by blocking the function of ribosomes. Therefore, these antibiotics will:
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Many antibiotics work by blocking the function of ribosomes. Therefore, these antibiotics will:
A ribosome has three tRNA binding sites. Which answer matches the tRNA binding site with the correct function:
The direction of ribosome movement during translation is in the ______________.
What type of bonding is responsible for maintaining the shape of the tRNA molecule shown in the figure?
Which of the following statements concerning ribosomes are true?
The tRNA shown in the figure has its 3′ end projecting beyond its 5′ end. Which of the following processes will occur at this 3′ end?