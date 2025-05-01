Multiple Choice
The tRNA shown in the figure has its 3′ end projecting beyond its 5′ end. Which of the following processes will occur at this 3′ end?
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Ionic bonding between phosphates.
Hydrogen bonding between base pairs of nucleotides.
Van der Waals interactions between hydrogen atoms.
Peptide bonding between amino acids.
The tRNA shown in the figure has its 3′ end projecting beyond its 5′ end. Which of the following processes will occur at this 3′ end?
A ribosome has three tRNA binding sites. Which answer matches the tRNA binding site with the correct function:
The direction of ribosome movement during translation is in the ______________.