Multiple Choice
What type of bonding is responsible for maintaining the shape of the tRNA molecule shown in the figure?
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3' → 5' direction of DNA.
5' → 3' direction of tRNA.
3' → 5' direction of mRNA.
5' → 3' direction of mRNA.
What type of bonding is responsible for maintaining the shape of the tRNA molecule shown in the figure?
The tRNA shown in the figure has its 3′ end projecting beyond its 5′ end. Which of the following processes will occur at this 3′ end?
A ribosome has three tRNA binding sites. Which answer matches the tRNA binding site with the correct function: