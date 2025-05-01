Multiple Choice
What type of bonding is responsible for maintaining the shape of the tRNA molecule shown in the figure?
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The amino acid binds covalently.
The excess nucleotides (ACCA) will be cleaved off at the ribosome.
The small and large subunits of the ribosome will attach to it.
These nucleotides represent the anti-codon.
What type of bonding is responsible for maintaining the shape of the tRNA molecule shown in the figure?
A ribosome has three tRNA binding sites. Which answer matches the tRNA binding site with the correct function:
The direction of ribosome movement during translation is in the ______________.