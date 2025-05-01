Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
Acute
Right
Obtuse
Straight
None of the above
Master Solving Problems with Complementary and Supplementary Angles Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Classify each angle as acute, right, obtuse, straight, or none of the above.
Find the complement & supplement of a 45°45\(\degree\) angle.
Complement: ____
Supplement: ____
The measure of an angle is 9° more than that of its supplement. Find the measure of each unknown angle.
Hint: let x be the measure of the supplement & sketch the angles