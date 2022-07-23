Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. Numeration Systems3h 14m
- 5. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 6. Algebra Review8h 53m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations1h 24m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form1h 8m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- 10. Geometry3h 41m
3. Logic
Statements and Negations
3. Logic
Statements and Negations: Videos & Practice Problems
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Concept
Statements and Negations
Video duration:5m
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0
Problem
Determine if the following is a statement.
The city library closes at 8 PM tonight.
A
Yes
B
No
C
Cannot be determined
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0
Problem
Determine if the following is a statement.
A
Yes
B
No
C
Cannot be determined
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0
Problem
Determine if the following is a statement.
A
Yes
B
No
C
Cannot be determined
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0
Problem
Determine if the following is a statement.
This sentence is false
A
Yes
B
No
C
Cannot be determined
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0
Problem
Find the truth value of the following statements.
A
True
B
False
C
Not enough information to tell
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0
Problem
Find the truth value of the following statements.
Squares are not polygons.
A
True
B
False
C
Not enough information to tell
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0
Problem
Let : You submit the assignment early. : You get full credit on the assignment. Write the following in symbolic form.
You do not get full credit on the assignment.
A
~p
B
C
D
~q
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0
Problem
Let : You submit the assignment early. : You get full credit on the assignment. Write the following in symbolic form.
It is not true that you submit the assignment early.
A
~p
B
C
D
~q
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0
Problem
Take the statement and find its negation.
: Today is cold
A
~p: Today is cold
B
~p: Today is not cold
C
p: Today is not cold
D
p: Today is cold
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0
Problem
Take the statement and find its negation.
: The library does not loan out reference books.
A
: The library does loan out reference books.
B
: The library does not loan out reference books.
C
~: The library does loan out reference books.
D
~: The library does not loan out reference books.
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0
Problem
Take the statement and find its negation.
A
r:2+5=7
B
~
C
~
D
r:2+5=7
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Problem
Take the statement and find its negation.
: I haven’t gone to the store today.
A
~s: I have gone to the store today.
B
s: I have gone to the store today.
C
~s: I haven’t gone to the store today.
D
s: I haven’t gone to the store today.
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