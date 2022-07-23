Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. Numeration Systems3h 14m
- 5. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 6. Algebra Review8h 53m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations1h 24m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form1h 8m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- 10. Geometry3h 41m
1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving
Estimation and Graphs
1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving
Estimation and Graphs: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Rounding Review
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Study Smarter with Worksheets.
Follow along with each video using our printable worksheets
0
Problem
Round to the specified place value to estimate the calculation. Then compare to the actual result.
(A) Nearest tenth:
A
Estimated: ; Actual:
B
Estimated: ; Actual:
C
Estimated: ; Actual:
D
Estimated: ; Actual:
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Round to the specified place value to estimate the calculation. Then compare to the actual result.
(B) Nearest whole number:
A
Estimated: ; Actual:
B
Estimated: ; Actual:
C
Estimated: ; Actual:
D
Estimated: ; Actual:
0 Comments for
0
Concept
Estimation and Problem Solving
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
0
Problem
Determine if the following is an estimate or exact value.
(A) The distance from the school to the museum is almost 3 miles.
A
ESTIMATE
B
EXACT VALUE
C
Cannot be determined
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Determine if the following is an estimate or exact value.
(B) A standard basketball hoop is 10 feet tall.
A
ESTIMATE
B
EXACT VALUE
C
Cannot be determined
0 Comments for
0
Example
Estimation and Problem Solving Example 1
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
0
Example
Estimation and Problem Solving Example 2
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
0
Concept
Estimation with Data and Graphs
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
0
Example
Estimation with Data and Graphs Example 3
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
0
Problem
A souvenir shop tracks the number of custom orders they receive during the first four months of their busy season. Use estimation to answer the questions below.
(A) Estimate the number of custom orders in the third month.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
A souvenir shop tracks the number of custom orders they receive during the first four months of their busy season. Use estimation to answer the questions below.
(B) Estimate the sum of custom orders for the first four months of tourist season.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
A souvenir shop tracks the number of custom orders they receive during the first four months of their busy season. Use estimation to answer the questions below.
(C) The store plans on running a special promotion for their custom items if they sell more than 240 custom items in the first four months. Should they run the promotion?
A
, Yes
B
, No
C
, Yes
D
, No
0 Comments for
0
Example
Estimation with Data and Graphs Example 4
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
0
Example
Estimation with Data and Graphs Example 5
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
0
Example
Estimation with Data and Graphs Example 6
Video duration:2m
Play a video: