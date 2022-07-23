To multiply the binomials 2x + y and xy - 3, the FOIL method is applied, which stands for First, Outside, Inside, Last. This technique helps in systematically multiplying each term in the first binomial by each term in the second binomial.
First, multiply the First terms: 2x and xy, resulting in 2x × xy = 2x²y. Next, multiply the Outside terms: 2x and -3, giving 2x × (-3) = -6x. Then, multiply the Inside terms: y and xy, which yields y × xy = xy². Finally, multiply the Last terms: y and -3, resulting in y × (-3) = -3y.
Combining these products, the expanded expression becomes:
\[2x^{2}y - 6x + xy^{2} - 3y\]
This expression represents the product of the two binomials fully expanded. Understanding how to apply the FOIL method is essential for multiplying binomials efficiently and accurately, especially when variables and coefficients are involved. Recognizing common factors, such as combining x × x into x² and y × y into y², helps simplify the expression and prepares it for further algebraic manipulation.