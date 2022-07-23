Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. Numeration Systems3h 14m
- 5. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 6. Algebra Review8h 53m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations1h 24m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form1h 8m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- 10. Geometry3h 41m
10. Geometry
Perimeter and Area of Polygons
10. Geometry
Perimeter and Area of Polygons: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Perimeter
Video duration:5m
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0
Problem
Find the perimeter of the isosceles triangle (two sides have equal length).
A
106 in
B
74 in
C
37 in
D
53 in
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Problem
Find the perimeter of a rectangle with length 12 yd and width 8 yd.
A
20 yd
B
40 yd
C
24 yd
D
32 yd
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0
Example
Perimeter Example 1
Video duration:4m
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0
Example
Perimeter Example 2
Video duration:2m
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0
Concept
Area
Video duration:5m
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0
Problem
Find the area of the figure.
A
144 cm2
B
48 cm2
C
576 cm2
D
24 cm2
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0
Problem
Find the area of the figure.
A
10 ft2
B
10.5 ft2
C
5.25 ft2
D
5 ft2
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0
Problem
Find the area of the figure.
A
41.25 mi2
B
82.5 mi2
C
49.5 mi2
D
33 mi2
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0
Example
Area Example 3
Video duration:4m
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0
Example
Area Example 4
Video duration:2m
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