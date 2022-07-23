Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. Numeration Systems3h 14m
- 5. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 6. Algebra Review8h 53m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations1h 24m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form1h 8m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- 10. Geometry3h 41m
1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving
Problem Solving
1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving
Problem Solving: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Steps of Problem Solving
Video duration:6m
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0
Problem
Michael drove from his house to the chocolate factory in 3 hours. If we want to find his average speed, what piece of information is missing?
A
Speed
B
Distance
C
Time
D
Velocity
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Problem
A class is selling raffle tickets for \$8 each to raise money for a field trip. They sold 125 tickets. The goal was to raise \$1,000. How much money did the class raise? What piece of information was not necessary to solve the problem?
A
\(1,000; The goal was to raise \$1,000.
B
\$1,000; They sold 125 tickets.
C
\$125; They sold 125 tickets.
D
\$125; The goal was to raise \$1,000.
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Example
Steps of Problem Solving Example 1
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Example
Steps of Problem Solving Example 2
Video duration:6m
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Example
Steps of Problem Solving Example 3
Video duration:4m
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