Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. Numeration Systems3h 14m
- 5. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 6. Algebra Review8h 53m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations1h 24m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form1h 8m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- 10. Geometry3h 41m
4. Numeration Systems
Converting Between Bases
4. Numeration Systems
Converting Between Bases: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Change from Other Bases Below 10 to Base 10
Video duration:5m
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0
Problem
Convert the following values to base 10.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Convert the following values to base 10.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Convert the following values to base 10.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Concept
Change from Other Bases Above 10 to Base 10
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
0
Problem
Convert the following values to base 10.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Convert the following values to base 10.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Convert the following values to base 10.
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Concept
Change from Base 10 to Other Bases
Video duration:6m
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0
Problem
Convert each number from base 10 to the desired base.
into base
A
B
C
D
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0
Problem
Convert each number from base 10 to the desired base.
into base
A
B
C
D
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Convert each number from base 10 to the desired base.
int base
A
B
C
D
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0
Example
Change from Base 10 to Other Bases Example 1
Video duration:7m
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