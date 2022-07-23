Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. Numeration Systems3h 14m
- 5. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 6. Algebra Review8h 53m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations1h 24m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form1h 8m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- 10. Geometry3h 41m
2. Sets
Intersections and Unions
2. Sets
Intersections and Unions: Videos & Practice Problems
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Concept
Intersections
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
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Problem
Let . Find:
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Problem
Let . Find:
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Write the specified set using the roster method given
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Write the specified set using the roster method given
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Write the specified set using the roster method given
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Write the specified set using the roster method given
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Example
Intersections Example 1
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
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Problem
Label the Venn diagram with the elements that belong in each set using . Then find & shade .
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Problem
Shade each of the following:
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Shade each of the following:
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Shade each of the following:
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Shade each of the following:
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Concept
Unions
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
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Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given
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Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given
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Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given
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Write the specified set using the roster method given
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Example
Unions Example 2
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
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Problem
Label the Venn diagram with the elements that belong in each set using . Then find & shade P∪Q.
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Problem
Shade each of the following:
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Problem
Shade each of the following:
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Shade each of the following:
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Shade each of the following:
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Example
Unions Example 3
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
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Concept
Multiple Set Operations
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
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Problem
Shade each of the following on the Venn diagrams.
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Problem
Shade each of the following on the Venn diagrams.
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Example
Multiple Set Operations Example 4
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
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Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given
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Write the specified set using the roster method given
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Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given.
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Problem
Write the specified set using the roster method given
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Problem
Use the Venn diagram to find each of the following.
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Problem
Use the Venn diagram to find each of the following.
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Problem
Use the Venn diagram to find each of the following.
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