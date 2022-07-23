Table of contents
- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. Numeration Systems3h 14m
- 5. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 6. Algebra Review8h 53m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations1h 24m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form1h 8m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- 10. Geometry3h 41m
3. Logic
Quantifiers
3. Logic
Quantifiers: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Quantifiers
Video duration:5m
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Example
Quantifiers Example 1
Video duration:1m
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Example
Quantifiers Example 2
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Example
Quantifiers Example 3
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Example
Quantifiers Example 4
Video duration:54s
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Problem
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
All squares are rectangles.
A
True; Some squares are rectangles.
B
False; Some squares are not rectangles.
C
True; Some squares are not rectangles.
D
False; Some squares are rectangles.
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0
Problem
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
Some circles are polygons.
A
True; No circles are polygons.
B
False; No circles are polygons.
C
True; All circles are polygons.
D
False; All circles are polygons.
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0
Problem
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
Not all puppies are corgis.
A
True; All puppies are corgis.
B
False; Not all puppies are corgis.
C
False; All puppies are corgis.
D
True; All puppies are not corgis.
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0
Problem
Determine the truth value of the following statement and find its negation.
No prime number is even.
A
False; All prime numbers are not even.
B
True; All prime numbers are not even.
C
True; No prime number is even.
D
False; There exists a prime number that is even.
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0
Problem
Let : Some people like cats. : All cats have fur. Represent the following statement symbolically and determine its truth value.
At least one cat does not have fur.
A
~
B
~
C
D
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Problem
Let : Some people like cats. : All cats have fur. Represent the following statement symbolically and determine its truth value.
No people like cats.
A
~
B
~
C
D
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