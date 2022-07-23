When simplifying radicals that involve division or fractions, the quotient rule is a powerful tool closely related to the product rule. This rule states that the square root of a quotient is equal to the quotient of the square roots, expressed mathematically as:

\[\sqrt{\frac{a}{b}} = \frac{\sqrt{a}}{\sqrt{b}}\]

This means you can either simplify the division inside one radical or split it into two separate radicals divided by each other. For example, the square root of 64 divided by 4 simplifies directly to the square root of 16, which equals 4. Alternatively, splitting it into the square root of 64 divided by the square root of 4 also results in 8 divided by 2, which is 4, confirming the quotient rule.

The quotient rule works in both directions: you can split one radical containing a quotient into two separate radicals, or you can condense two radicals divided by each other back into a single radical containing a quotient. This flexibility allows for easier simplification depending on the problem.

For instance, when simplifying the square root of 144 divided by 25, since 144 is not divisible by 25, splitting the radical using the quotient rule gives:

\[\sqrt{\frac{144}{25}} = \frac{\sqrt{144}}{\sqrt{25}} = \frac{12}{5}\]

Similarly, the square root of 9 divided by 49 simplifies to:

\[\sqrt{\frac{9}{49}} = \frac{\sqrt{9}}{\sqrt{49}} = \frac{3}{7}\]

In cases where neither numerator nor denominator are perfect squares, such as the square root of 300 divided by the square root of 3, applying the quotient rule in reverse helps. Combining the radicals into one gives:

\[\frac{\sqrt{300}}{\sqrt{3}} = \sqrt{\frac{300}{3}} = \sqrt{100} = 10\]

This demonstrates how the quotient rule can simplify expressions by either splitting or combining radicals, depending on which approach leads to easier simplification.

Importantly, the quotient rule is not limited to square roots but applies to any radicals with the same index. For the nth root, the rule generalizes to:

\[\sqrt[n]{\frac{a}{b}} = \frac{\sqrt[n]{a}}{\sqrt[n]{b}}\]

Understanding and applying the quotient rule effectively enhances your ability to simplify radical expressions involving division, making complex problems more manageable.