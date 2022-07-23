The power of a product rule is a fundamental exponent rule that allows you to simplify expressions where a product of two or more factors is raised to a single exponent. This rule states that when you have a product inside parentheses raised to an exponent, you can distribute the exponent to each factor within the product. Mathematically, this is expressed as:

\[ (ab)^n = a^n \times b^n \]

Here, a and b represent any numbers or variables, and n is the exponent applied to the entire product. This rule works because raising a product to a power means multiplying the product by itself n times, which can be rearranged as multiplying each factor by itself n times.

For example, consider the expression:

\[ (3 \times 4)^2 \]

This can be expanded as:

\[ 3 \times 4 \times 3 \times 4 = (3 \times 3) \times (4 \times 4) = 3^2 \times 4^2 \]

Applying the power of a product rule simplifies the process and helps avoid unnecessary multiplication steps.

When variables are involved, the same principle applies. For instance:

\[ (xy)^5 = x^5 \times y^5 \]

Even if the multiplication symbol is not explicitly written between variables, it is implied, and the exponent distributes to each variable.

Sometimes, the factors themselves may already have exponents. In such cases, the power of a product rule combines with the power of a power rule, which states that when raising an exponential expression to another exponent, you multiply the exponents:

\[ (a^m)^n = a^{m \times n} \]

For example, simplifying:

\[ (5 \times 3^2)^2 \]

First, distribute the exponent:

\[ 5^2 \times (3^2)^2 \]

Then apply the power of a power rule:

\[ 5^2 \times 3^{2 \times 2} = 5^2 \times 3^4 \]

This expression is now in its simplest exponential form. If desired, you can evaluate it numerically:

\[ 5^2 = 25, \quad 3^4 = 81, \quad \text{so} \quad 25 \times 81 = 2025 \]

Understanding and applying the power of a product rule enhances your ability to manipulate and simplify exponential expressions efficiently. Recognizing when to distribute exponents across products is key to mastering algebraic simplification and preparing for more advanced mathematical concepts.