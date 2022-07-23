- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. Numeration Systems3h 14m
- 5. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 6. Algebra Review8h 53m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations1h 24m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form1h 8m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- 10. Geometry3h 41m
Logical Connectives: Videos & Practice Problems
And Statements (Conjunctions)
Translate the following conjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Ten is a whole number. : Five is less than three. : Two times seven is fourteen.
~
Ten is not a whole number and Two times seven is not fourteen; False
Ten is not a whole number and Two times seven is fourteen; False
Ten is a whole number and Two times seven is fourteen; True
Ten is not a whole number and Two times seven is fourteen; True
Translate the following conjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Ten is a whole number. : Five is less than three. : Two times seven is fourteen.
~
Five is not less than three and Ten is a whole number; True
Five is less than three and Ten is a whole number; False
Five is not less than three and Ten is not a whole number; False
Ten is not a whole number and Five is less than three; True
Translate the following conjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Ten is a whole number. : Five is less than three. : Two times seven is fourteen.
~
Ten is not a whole number, Five is not less than three, and Two times seven is fourteen; True
Ten is a whole number, Five is not less than three, and Two times seven is fourteen; False
Ten is not a whole number, Five is not less than three, and Two times seven is fourteen; False
Ten is a whole number, Five is not less than three, and Two times seven is fourteen; True
Translate the following conjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Ten is a whole number. : Five is less than three. : Two times seven is fourteen.
~
Ten is not a whole number and Five is not less than three; False
It is not true that Ten is a whole number and Five is less than three; False
It is not true that Ten is a whole number and Five is less than three; True
Ten is not a whole number and Five is not less than three; True
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. : Some courses give homework. : Some courses have textbooks.
Some classes don’t give tests and give homework.
~, True
~; True
~(pΛq), False
~pΛq; False
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. : Some courses give homework. : Some courses have textbooks.
All courses don’t give homework and don’t have textbooks.
~qΛ~r; True
~~; False
~qΛr; True
~qΛr; False
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. : Some courses give homework. : Some courses have textbooks.
All courses give tests, some courses give homework, and all courses don’t have textbooks.
~; False
pΛqΛ~r; True
pΛqΛr; False
pΛqΛr; True
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. : Some courses give homework. : Some courses have textbooks.
It is not true that some courses have textbooks and give homework.
~(rΛq); True
~; False
~rΛq; True
~; False
And Statements (Conjunctions) Example 1
And Statements (Conjunctions) Example 2
Or Statements (Disjunctions)
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. : Mice squeak. : Wolves howl.
~
Wolves don't howl or Dogs don't purr; False
Wolves don't howl or Dogs don't purr; True
Wolves don't howl or Dogs purr; False
Wolves don't howl or Dogs purr; True
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. : Mice squeak. : Wolves howl.
~ ~
Dogs don't purr or mice don't squeak; True
Dogs don't purr or mice don't squeak; False
Dogs purr or mice squeak; True
Dogs purr or mice squeak; False
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. : Mice squeak. : Wolves howl.
~p V ~q V ~r
Dogs don't purr, mice don't squeak, and wolves don't howl; True
Dogs don't purr, mice don't squeak, or wolves don't howl; True
Dogs don't purr, mice don't squeak, or wolves don't howl; False
Dogs don't purr, mice don't squeak, and wolves don't howl; False
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
p: Dogs purr. q: Mice squeak. r: Wolves howl.
~(p V q)
It is not true that dogs purr or mice squeak; True
It is not true that dogs purr and mice squeak; False
It is not true that dogs purr and mice squeak; True
It is not true that dogs purr or mice squeak; False
Translate the following disjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: All books have chapters. q: Some books have pictures. r: Some books have glossaries.
Some books don’t have chapters or some books have pictures.
p V q; True
~p V q; False
~p V q; True
p V q; False
Translate the following disjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: All books have chapters. q: Some books have pictures. r: Some books have glossaries.
All books don’t have pictures or don’t have glossaries.
~q V ~r; True
~q V ~r; False
q V r; False
q V r; True
Translate the following disjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: All books have chapters. q: Some books have pictures. r: Some books have glossaries.
All books have chapters, some books have pictures, or all books don’t have glossaries.
p V q V ~r; True
~p V ~q V r; False
~p V ~q V r; True
p V q V ~r; False
Translate the following disjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: All books have chapters. q: Some books have pictures. r: Some books have glossaries.
It is not true that all books have chapters or some books have pictures.
~(p V q); True
~p V q; False
~(p V q); False
~p V q; True