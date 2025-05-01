Liberal Arts Math
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a4−81\(\frac{a^4}{-81}\)
a481\(\frac{a^4}{81}\)
a81\(\frac{a}{81}\)81a
−43a-\(\frac\)43a−34a
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Simplify each expression.
(−2x4y5)4(-2x^4 y^5 )^4
(4x3y2z3)2(4x^3y^2z^3)^2
Simplify the expressions using the quotient to a power property.
(pq)7\(\left\)(\(\frac{p}{q}\]\right\))^7
(811)2\(\left\)(\(\frac{8}{11}\]\right\))^2
Simplify.
(x4y)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{x}{4y}\]\right\))^3
(y45)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{y^4}{5}\]\right\))^3
(3x4y2)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{3x^4}{y^2}\]\right\))^3
(4x2)3\(\left\)(4x^2\(\right\))^3