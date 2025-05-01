Liberal Arts Math
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Yes
No
Cannot be determined
Master Statements and Negations with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Take the statement and find its negation.
r:2+5=7r:2+5=7
ss: I haven’t gone to the store today.
Determine if the following is a statement.
The city library closes at 8 PM tonight.
8−6=38-6=3
This sentence is false
Find the truth value of the following statements.
2<52<5
Squares are not polygons.
Let pp : You submit the assignment early. qq : You get full credit on the assignment. Write the following in symbolic form.
You do not get full credit on the assignment.