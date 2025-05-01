Liberal Arts Math
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x6z9x^6z^9
x20z8x^{20}z^8
x9z6x^9z^6
x8z20x^8z^{20}
Master Simplifying Exponential Expressions with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Simplify.
(y45)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{y^4}{5}\]\right\))^3
(3x4y2)3\(\left\)(\(\frac{3x^4}{y^2}\]\right\))^3
Simplify each expression.
(4x2)3\(\left\)(4x^2\(\right\))^3
(−65)5(-6^5)^{^5}
(−2x4y5)4(-2x^4 y^5 )^4
(4x3y2z3)2(4x^3y^2z^3)^2
Simplify the expressions using the quotient to a power property.
(pq)7\(\left\)(\(\frac{p}{q}\]\right\))^7
(811)2\(\left\)(\(\frac{8}{11}\]\right\))^2