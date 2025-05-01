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Multiple Choice
Classify the following as either inductive or deductive reasoning. Looking at the student roster for geometry, all the students on the list have already passed algebra I. Thus, we can conclude that students must pass algebra I before enrolling in geometry.
A
Inductive
B
Deductive
C
Cannot be classified
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