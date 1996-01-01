- 1. Introduction to Macroeconomics(0)
- 2. Introductory Economic Models(0)
- 3. Supply and Demand(0)
- Introduction to Supply and Demand(0)
- The Basics of Demand(0)
- Individual Demand and Market Demand(0)
- Shifting Demand(0)
- The Basics of Supply(0)
- Individual Supply and Market Supply(0)
- Shifting Supply(0)
- Overview of Supply and Demand Shifts(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift(0)
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis(0)
- 4. Elasticity(0)
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method(0)
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph(0)
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Total Revenue Test(0)
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve(0)
- Income Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph(0)
- Elasticity Summary(0)
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors(0)
- Consumer Surplus and WIllingness to Pay(0)
- Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell(0)
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium(0)
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas(0)
- 6. Introduction to Taxes(0)
- 7. Externalities(0)
- 8. The Types of Goods(0)
- 9. International Trade(0)
- 10. Introducing Economic Concepts(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Business Cycle(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Economic Growth(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Savings and Investment(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Trade Deficit and Surplus(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Monetary Policy and Fiscal Policy(0)
- 11. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Calculating GDP(0)
- Detailed Explanation of GDP Components(0)
- Value Added Method for Measuring GDP(0)
- Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Shortcomings of GDP(0)
- Calculating GDP Using the Income Approach(0)
- Other Measures of Total Production and Total Income(0)
- Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation(0)
- Problems with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- 12. Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Labor Force and Unemployment(0)
- Types of Unemployment(0)
- Labor Unions and Collective Bargaining(0)
- Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws and Efficiency Wages(0)
- Nominal Interest, Real Interest, and the Fisher Equation(0)
- Nominal Income and Real Income(0)
- Who is Affected by Inflation?(0)
- Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation(0)
- Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs(0)
- 13. Productivity and Economic Growth(0)
- 14. The Financial System(0)
- 15. Income and Consumption(0)
- 16. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model(0)
- 17. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis(0)
- Aggregate Demand(0)
- Deriving Aggregate Demand from the Aggregate Expenditure Model(0)
- Shifting Aggregate Demand(0)
- Long Run Aggregate Supply(0)
- Short Run Aggregate Supply(0)
- Shifting Short Run Aggregate Supply(0)
- AD-AS Model: Equilibrium in the Short Run and Long Run(0)
- AD-AS Model: Shifts in Aggregate Demand(0)
- 18. The Monetary System(0)
- The Functions of Money; The Kinds of Money(0)
- Defining the Money Supply: M1 and M2(0)
- Required Reserves and the Deposit Multiplier(0)
- Introduction to the Federal Reserve(0)
- The Federal Reserve and the Money Supply(0)
- History of the US Banking System(0)
- The Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 (The Great Recession)(0)
- 19. Monetary Policy(0)
- 20. Fiscal Policy(0)
- 21. Revisiting Inflation, Unemployment, and Policy(0)
- 22. Balance of Payments(0)
- 23. Exchange Rates(0)
- Exchange Rates: Introduction(0)
- Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real(0)
- Exchange Rates: Equilibrium(0)
- Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand(0)
- Exchange Rates and Net Exports(0)
- Exchange Rates: Fixed, Flexible, and Managed Float(0)
- Exchange Rates: Purchasing Power Parity(0)
- The Gold Standard(0)
- The Bretton Woods System(0)
- 24. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought(0)
- 25. Dynamic AD/AS Model(0)
- 26. Special Topics(0)
Calculating Bond and Stock Prices: Videos & Practice Problems
Calculating Bond and Stock Prices Practice Problems
A bond will pay \$100 in one year, \$100 in two years, and \$1,100 in three years. If the interest rate is 5%, what is the present value of these cash flows?
You expect to receive \$500 in two years and \$500 in four years. If the discount rate is 8%, what is the present value of these cash flows?
A 4-year bond pays a \$50 coupon annually and \$1,000 principal at maturity. If the market interest rate is 6%, what is the price of the bond?
A 2-year bond pays \$40 in coupons each year and \$500 principal at maturity. The discount rate is 7%. What is the bond's price?
Given a 5-year bond with annual \$60 coupons and \$1,000 principal, describe the timeline of cash flows and explain how it helps in bond pricing.
A stock is expected to pay a \$2 dividend next year, with dividends growing at 4% annually. If the required rate of return is 8%, what is the price of the stock?
If a company will pay a \$3 dividend next year and dividends are expected to grow at 5% per year, with a required return of 10%, what is the stock's price?
If the required rate of return increases, what happens to the price of a stock (all else equal)?
How does an increase in the growth rate of dividends affect the price of a stock, assuming the required rate of return stays the same?
A 3-year bond pays \$30 annual coupons and \$500 principal at maturity. The market rate is 4%. What is the bond's price?
A stock will pay a \$1.50 dividend next year, with dividends growing at 3% per year. If the required return is 7%, what is the price of the stock?
Why might the dividend discount model be less reliable for valuing some stocks compared to the bond pricing model for bonds?
Suppose you are offered two investments: a bond paying \$100 in one year and \$1,000 in five years, and a stock expected to pay \$50 in dividends each year for five years. If the discount rate is 6%, which investment has a higher present value?
You are considering two bonds. Bond A pays \$60 in one year and \$1,060 in two years. Bond B pays \$100 in one year and \$1,000 in two years. If the discount rate is 5%, which bond is worth more today?