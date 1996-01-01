- 1. Introduction to Macroeconomics(0)
- 2. Introductory Economic Models(0)
- 3. Supply and Demand(0)
- Introduction to Supply and Demand(0)
- The Basics of Demand(0)
- Individual Demand and Market Demand(0)
- Shifting Demand(0)
- The Basics of Supply(0)
- Individual Supply and Market Supply(0)
- Shifting Supply(0)
- Overview of Supply and Demand Shifts(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift(0)
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis(0)
- 4. Elasticity(0)
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method(0)
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph(0)
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Total Revenue Test(0)
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve(0)
- Income Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph(0)
- Elasticity Summary(0)
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors(0)
- Consumer Surplus and WIllingness to Pay(0)
- Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell(0)
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium(0)
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas(0)
- 6. Introduction to Taxes(0)
- 7. Externalities(0)
- 8. The Types of Goods(0)
- 9. International Trade(0)
- 10. Introducing Economic Concepts(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Business Cycle(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Economic Growth(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Savings and Investment(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Trade Deficit and Surplus(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Monetary Policy and Fiscal Policy(0)
- 11. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Calculating GDP(0)
- Detailed Explanation of GDP Components(0)
- Value Added Method for Measuring GDP(0)
- Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Shortcomings of GDP(0)
- Calculating GDP Using the Income Approach(0)
- Other Measures of Total Production and Total Income(0)
- Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation(0)
- Problems with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- 12. Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Labor Force and Unemployment(0)
- Types of Unemployment(0)
- Labor Unions and Collective Bargaining(0)
- Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws and Efficiency Wages(0)
- Nominal Interest, Real Interest, and the Fisher Equation(0)
- Nominal Income and Real Income(0)
- Who is Affected by Inflation?(0)
- Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation(0)
- Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs(0)
- 13. Productivity and Economic Growth(0)
- 14. The Financial System(0)
- 15. Income and Consumption(0)
- 16. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model(0)
- 17. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis(0)
- Aggregate Demand(0)
- Deriving Aggregate Demand from the Aggregate Expenditure Model(0)
- Shifting Aggregate Demand(0)
- Long Run Aggregate Supply(0)
- Short Run Aggregate Supply(0)
- Shifting Short Run Aggregate Supply(0)
- AD-AS Model: Equilibrium in the Short Run and Long Run(0)
- AD-AS Model: Shifts in Aggregate Demand(0)
- 18. The Monetary System(0)
- The Functions of Money; The Kinds of Money(0)
- Defining the Money Supply: M1 and M2(0)
- Required Reserves and the Deposit Multiplier(0)
- Introduction to the Federal Reserve(0)
- The Federal Reserve and the Money Supply(0)
- History of the US Banking System(0)
- The Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 (The Great Recession)(0)
- 19. Monetary Policy(0)
- 20. Fiscal Policy(0)
- 21. Revisiting Inflation, Unemployment, and Policy(0)
- 22. Balance of Payments(0)
- 23. Exchange Rates(0)
- Exchange Rates: Introduction(0)
- Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real(0)
- Exchange Rates: Equilibrium(0)
- Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand(0)
- Exchange Rates and Net Exports(0)
- Exchange Rates: Fixed, Flexible, and Managed Float(0)
- Exchange Rates: Purchasing Power Parity(0)
- The Gold Standard(0)
- The Bretton Woods System(0)
- 24. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought(0)
- 25. Dynamic AD/AS Model(0)
- 26. Special Topics(0)
Price Elasticity of Supply: Videos & Practice Problems
Price Elasticity of Supply Practice Problems
Which formula correctly represents the price elasticity of supply using the midpoint method?
What is the main advantage of using the midpoint method to calculate price elasticity of supply?
If the price of a product increases from \$10 to \$14 and the quantity supplied rises from 200 to 260 units, what is the price elasticity of supply using the midpoint method?
A farmer increases the price of wheat from \$5 to \$7 per bushel, and the quantity supplied rises from 1,000 to 1,400 bushels. What is the price elasticity of supply?
If the price elasticity of supply for a good is calculated as 0.6, how would you classify the supply?
A supply curve has a price elasticity of supply equal to 1.2. What does this indicate about the responsiveness of quantity supplied?
According to the law of supply, what is the expected relationship between price and quantity supplied?
Why do economists ignore the sign (positive or negative) when interpreting the price elasticity of supply?
If the quantity supplied of a good increases from 500 to 650 units, what is the percentage change in quantity supplied using the midpoint method?
The price of a commodity rises from \$40 to \$50. What is the percentage change in price using the midpoint method?
Suppose the price of ice cream increases from \$3 to \$5 per tub, and the quantity supplied rises from 60,000 to 90,000 tubs. What is the price elasticity of supply?
A bakery increases the price of its cakes from \$20 to \$25, and the quantity supplied rises from 100 to 130 cakes. Is the supply elastic, inelastic, or unit elastic?
Which of the following statements best describes a key difference between price elasticity of supply and price elasticity of demand?
If both the price elasticity of supply and the price elasticity of demand for a product are less than 1, what does this indicate about the market?
A government is considering a policy to increase the price of milk by 10%. If the price elasticity of supply for milk is 0.4, what can policymakers expect regarding the change in quantity supplied?
If a product has a price elasticity of supply of 2.0, what does this imply about the producer's ability to respond to price changes?
Which of the following is a prerequisite concept for understanding price elasticity of supply?
Why is it important to use percentage changes rather than absolute changes when calculating elasticity?
A tech company increases the price of its software from \$100 to \$120, and the number of licenses supplied rises from 2,000 to 2,600. Calculate the price elasticity of supply and classify the supply as elastic, inelastic, or unit elastic.
A manufacturer increases output from 5,000 to 6,500 units when the price rises from \$200 to \$250. What are the percentage changes in quantity supplied and price using the midpoint method?