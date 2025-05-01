- 1. Introduction to Macroeconomics(0)
- 2. Introductory Economic Models(0)
- 3. Supply and Demand(0)
- Introduction to Supply and Demand(0)
- The Basics of Demand(0)
- Individual Demand and Market Demand(0)
- Shifting Demand(0)
- The Basics of Supply(0)
- Individual Supply and Market Supply(0)
- Shifting Supply(0)
- Big Daddy Shift Summary(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift(0)
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis(0)
- 4. Elasticity(0)
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method(0)
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph(0)
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Total Revenue Test(0)
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve(0)
- Income Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph(0)
- Elasticity Summary(0)
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors(0)
- Consumer Surplus and WIllingness to Pay(0)
- Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell(0)
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium(0)
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas(0)
- 6. Introduction to Taxes(0)
- 7. Externalities(0)
- 8. The Types of Goods(0)
- 9. International Trade(0)
- 10. Introducing Economic Concepts(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Business Cycle(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Economic Growth(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Savings and Investment(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Trade Deficit and Surplus(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Monetary Policy and Fiscal Policy(0)
- 11. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Calculating GDP(0)
- Detailed Explanation of GDP Components(0)
- Value Added Method for Measuring GDP(0)
- Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Shortcomings of GDP(0)
- Calculating GDP Using the Income Approach(0)
- Other Measures of Total Production and Total Income(0)
- Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation(0)
- Problems with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- 12. Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Labor Force and Unemployment(0)
- Types of Unemployment(0)
- Labor Unions and Collective Bargaining(0)
- Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws and Efficiency Wages(0)
- Nominal Interest, Real Interest, and the Fisher Equation(0)
- Nominal Income and Real Income(0)
- Who is Affected by Inflation?(0)
- Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation(0)
- Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs(0)
- 13. Productivity and Economic Growth(0)
- 14. The Financial System(0)
- 15. Income and Consumption(0)
- 16. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model(0)
- Aggregate Expenditures Model and Macroeconomic Equilibrium(0)
- AE Model: Graphing Macroeconomic Equilibrium(0)
- AE Model: Private Closed Economy(0)
- AE Model: Private Open Economy(0)
- AE Model and the Multiplier(0)
- AE Model: Components(0)
- AE Model: Algebraic Approach(0)
- Deriving the Multiplier Algebraically(0)
- 17. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis(0)
- 18. The Monetary System(0)
- The Functions of Money; The Kinds of Money(0)
- Defining the Money Supply: M1 and M2(0)
- Required Reserves and the Deposit Multiplier(0)
- Introduction to the Federal Reserve(0)
- The Federal Reserve and the Money Supply(0)
- History of the US Banking System(0)
- The Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 (The Great Recession)(0)
- 19. Monetary Policy(0)
- 20. Fiscal Policy(0)
- 21. Revisiting Inflation, Unemployment, and Policy(0)
- 22. Balance of Payments(0)
- 23. Exchange Rates(0)
- Exchange Rates: Introduction(0)
- Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real(0)
- Exchange Rates: Equilibrium(0)
- Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand(0)
- Exchange Rates and Net Exports(0)
- Exchange Rates: Fixed, Flexible, and Managed Float(0)
- Exchange Rates: Purchasing Power Parity(0)
- The Gold Standard(0)
- The Bretton Woods System(0)
- 24. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought(0)
- 25. Dynamic AD/AS Model(0)
- 26. Special Topics(0)
Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand: Videos & Practice Problems
Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand Practice Problems
What does a positive cross-price elasticity of demand indicate about the relationship between two goods?
If the price of coffee increases from $3 to $4 and the quantity demanded of tea increases from 100 units to 120 units, what is the cross-price elasticity of demand using the midpoint method?
Which of the following is the first step in calculating cross-price elasticity using the midpoint method?
When the price of smartphones increases from $600 to $700, the quantity demanded of smartphone cases decreases from 5000 to 4500. Calculate the cross-price elasticity of demand.
A study finds that the cross-price elasticity between electric cars and gasoline is -0.3. What does this imply about their relationship?
If the price of bread increases and the quantity demanded of butter decreases, what can be inferred about their relationship?
The price of laptops increases, and the quantity demanded of tablets also increases. What logical conclusion can be drawn about their relationship?
If the price of movie tickets increases from $10 to $12 and the quantity demanded of popcorn decreases from 200 units to 180 units, what is the cross-price elasticity of demand?
A price increase in smartphones leads to a decrease in the quantity demanded of smartphone apps. What does this suggest about their relationship?
The cross-price elasticity between bicycles and helmets is found to be -0.4. What does this imply?
The price of gym memberships increases, and the quantity demanded of home exercise equipment also increases. What logical conclusion can be drawn?
When the price of concert tickets increases from $50 to $60, the quantity demanded of concert merchandise decreases from 300 units to 250 units. Calculate the cross-price elasticity of demand.
What does a negative cross-price elasticity of demand indicate about the relationship between two goods?
Which of the following is the final step in calculating cross-price elasticity using the midpoint method?
If the price of beef increases from $8 to $10 and the quantity demanded of chicken increases from 150 units to 180 units, what is the cross-price elasticity of demand using the midpoint method?
A study finds that the cross-price elasticity between public transportation and gasoline is 0.2. What does this imply about their relationship?
If the price of printers increases and the quantity demanded of printer ink decreases, what can be inferred about their relationship?