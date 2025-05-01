- 1. Introduction to Macroeconomics(0)
Shifts in the Market for Loanable Funds: Videos & Practice Problems
Shifts in the Market for Loanable Funds Practice Problems
If firms expect higher future profits due to technological advancements, what is the likely effect on the market for loanable funds?
A government decides to lower corporate tax rates. How will this affect the demand for loanable funds and the equilibrium interest rate?
If a government is running a budget deficit, what is the likely impact on the demand for loanable funds and the equilibrium interest rate?
What effect do increased tax benefits for household savings have on the supply of loanable funds?
How does a government budget surplus affect public savings and the supply of loanable funds?
Consider a scenario where both the demand and supply for loanable funds increase simultaneously. What is the likely effect on equilibrium interest rates and quantities?
A corporation anticipates a major technological breakthrough that will increase future profits. How should it adjust its demand for loanable funds?
If the government introduces new tax incentives for private savings, what is the expected impact on the supply of loanable funds and equilibrium interest rates?
How do national savings and public savings interact to determine the availability of loanable funds in an economy?
What are the macroeconomic implications of an increase in the supply of loanable funds for investment and economic growth?
What happens to the demand for loanable funds if firms expect lower future profits?
A government running a budget surplus decides to invest in infrastructure. How will this affect the demand for loanable funds?
What is the effect of removing tax benefits for household savings on the supply of loanable funds?
What is the impact of a government budget deficit on public savings and the supply of loanable funds?
If both the demand and supply for loanable funds decrease simultaneously, what is the likely effect on equilibrium interest rates and quantities?
A government decides to increase spending on public projects while running a budget deficit. How will this affect the demand for loanable funds?
What is the expected impact on the supply of loanable funds and equilibrium interest rates if the government reduces tax incentives for private savings?
How do changes in public savings due to government budget positions affect national savings and the availability of loanable funds?