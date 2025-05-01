- 1. Introduction to Macroeconomics(0)
- 2. Introductory Economic Models(0)
- 3. Supply and Demand(0)
- Introduction to Supply and Demand(0)
- The Basics of Demand(0)
- Individual Demand and Market Demand(0)
- Shifting Demand(0)
- The Basics of Supply(0)
- Individual Supply and Market Supply(0)
- Shifting Supply(0)
- Big Daddy Shift Summary(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift(0)
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis(0)
- 4. Elasticity(0)
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method(0)
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph(0)
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Total Revenue Test(0)
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve(0)
- Income Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph(0)
- Elasticity Summary(0)
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors(0)
- Consumer Surplus and WIllingness to Pay(0)
- Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell(0)
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium(0)
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas(0)
- 6. Introduction to Taxes(0)
- 7. Externalities(0)
- 8. The Types of Goods(0)
- 9. International Trade(0)
- 10. Introducing Economic Concepts(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Business Cycle(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Economic Growth(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Savings and Investment(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Trade Deficit and Surplus(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Monetary Policy and Fiscal Policy(0)
- 11. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Calculating GDP(0)
- Detailed Explanation of GDP Components(0)
- Value Added Method for Measuring GDP(0)
- Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Shortcomings of GDP(0)
- Calculating GDP Using the Income Approach(0)
- Other Measures of Total Production and Total Income(0)
- Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation(0)
- Problems with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- 12. Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Labor Force and Unemployment(0)
- Types of Unemployment(0)
- Labor Unions and Collective Bargaining(0)
- Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws and Efficiency Wages(0)
- Nominal Interest, Real Interest, and the Fisher Equation(0)
- Nominal Income and Real Income(0)
- Who is Affected by Inflation?(0)
- Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation(0)
- Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs(0)
- 13. Productivity and Economic Growth(0)
- 14. The Financial System(0)
- 15. Income and Consumption(0)
- 16. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model(0)
- Aggregate Expenditures Model and Macroeconomic Equilibrium(0)
- AE Model: Graphing Macroeconomic Equilibrium(0)
- AE Model: Private Closed Economy(0)
- AE Model: Private Open Economy(0)
- AE Model and the Multiplier(0)
- AE Model: Components(0)
- AE Model: Algebraic Approach(0)
- Deriving the Multiplier Algebraically(0)
- 17. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis(0)
- 18. The Monetary System(0)
- The Functions of Money; The Kinds of Money(0)
- Defining the Money Supply: M1 and M2(0)
- Required Reserves and the Deposit Multiplier(0)
- Introduction to the Federal Reserve(0)
- The Federal Reserve and the Money Supply(0)
- History of the US Banking System(0)
- The Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 (The Great Recession)(0)
- 19. Monetary Policy(0)
- 20. Fiscal Policy(0)
- 21. Revisiting Inflation, Unemployment, and Policy(0)
- 22. Balance of Payments(0)
- 23. Exchange Rates(0)
- Exchange Rates: Introduction(0)
- Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real(0)
- Exchange Rates: Equilibrium(0)
- Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand(0)
- Exchange Rates and Net Exports(0)
- Exchange Rates: Fixed, Flexible, and Managed Float(0)
- Exchange Rates: Purchasing Power Parity(0)
- The Gold Standard(0)
- The Bretton Woods System(0)
- 24. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought(0)
- 25. Dynamic AD/AS Model(0)
- 26. Special Topics(0)
Communism and Karl Marx: Videos & Practice Problems
Communism and Karl Marx Practice Problems
What is the primary critique of the Free Market System according to Karl Marx's Communist Model?
In a capitalist system, how does Marx's theory explain the relationship between worker exploitation and capitalist profits?
What long-term consequence of capitalism did Marx predict, and how does it lead to a working-class rebellion?
How does the concept of 'seizing the means of production' facilitate the transition to communism?
What were the outcomes of historical attempts to implement communism in Russia, and how do they align with Marx's vision?
How do the theoretical principles of communism differ from their practical applications in countries like North Korea and Cuba?
How did the Bolshevik Party's actions in establishing the Soviet Union align with Marx's vision of communism?
What were the reasons behind the collapse of the Soviet Union, and how did it affect the global perception of communism?
How does the Communist Model developed by Karl Marx serve as a critique of the Free Market System?
Evaluate the significance of the labor theory of value in Marx's critique of capitalism.
What did Marx predict as a long-term consequence of capitalism, and how does it relate to the potential for a working-class rebellion?
In Marx's theory, what role does 'seizing the means of production' play in the transition to communism?
How did the historical attempts to implement communism in Russia align with Marx's vision, and what were the outcomes?
What are the reasons that communism is often considered ideal in theory but problematic in practice?
Evaluate the differences between the theoretical principles of communism and their practical applications in countries like North Korea and Cuba.
What role did the Bolshevik Party play in the establishment of the Soviet Union, and how did it align with Marx's vision?