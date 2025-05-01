- 1. Introduction to Macroeconomics(0)
- 2. Introductory Economic Models(0)
- 3. Supply and Demand(0)
- Introduction to Supply and Demand(0)
- The Basics of Demand(0)
- Individual Demand and Market Demand(0)
- Shifting Demand(0)
- The Basics of Supply(0)
- Individual Supply and Market Supply(0)
- Shifting Supply(0)
- Big Daddy Shift Summary(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift(0)
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis(0)
- 4. Elasticity(0)
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method(0)
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph(0)
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Total Revenue Test(0)
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve(0)
- Income Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph(0)
- Elasticity Summary(0)
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors(0)
- Consumer Surplus and WIllingness to Pay(0)
- Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell(0)
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium(0)
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas(0)
- 6. Introduction to Taxes(0)
- 7. Externalities(0)
- 8. The Types of Goods(0)
- 9. International Trade(0)
- 10. Introducing Economic Concepts(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Business Cycle(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Economic Growth(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Savings and Investment(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Trade Deficit and Surplus(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Monetary Policy and Fiscal Policy(0)
- 11. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Calculating GDP(0)
- Detailed Explanation of GDP Components(0)
- Value Added Method for Measuring GDP(0)
- Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Shortcomings of GDP(0)
- Calculating GDP Using the Income Approach(0)
- Other Measures of Total Production and Total Income(0)
- Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation(0)
- Problems with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- 12. Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Labor Force and Unemployment(0)
- Types of Unemployment(0)
- Labor Unions and Collective Bargaining(0)
- Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws and Efficiency Wages(0)
- Nominal Interest, Real Interest, and the Fisher Equation(0)
- Nominal Income and Real Income(0)
- Who is Affected by Inflation?(0)
- Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation(0)
- Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs(0)
- 13. Productivity and Economic Growth(0)
- 14. The Financial System(0)
- 15. Income and Consumption(0)
- 16. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model(0)
- Aggregate Expenditures Model and Macroeconomic Equilibrium(0)
- AE Model: Graphing Macroeconomic Equilibrium(0)
- AE Model: Private Closed Economy(0)
- AE Model: Private Open Economy(0)
- AE Model and the Multiplier(0)
- AE Model: Components(0)
- AE Model: Algebraic Approach(0)
- Deriving the Multiplier Algebraically(0)
- 17. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis(0)
- 18. The Monetary System(0)
- The Functions of Money; The Kinds of Money(0)
- Defining the Money Supply: M1 and M2(0)
- Required Reserves and the Deposit Multiplier(0)
- Introduction to the Federal Reserve(0)
- The Federal Reserve and the Money Supply(0)
- History of the US Banking System(0)
- The Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 (The Great Recession)(0)
- 19. Monetary Policy(0)
- 20. Fiscal Policy(0)
- 21. Revisiting Inflation, Unemployment, and Policy(0)
- 22. Balance of Payments(0)
- 23. Exchange Rates(0)
- Exchange Rates: Introduction(0)
- Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real(0)
- Exchange Rates: Equilibrium(0)
- Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand(0)
- Exchange Rates and Net Exports(0)
- Exchange Rates: Fixed, Flexible, and Managed Float(0)
- Exchange Rates: Purchasing Power Parity(0)
- The Gold Standard(0)
- The Bretton Woods System(0)
- 24. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought(0)
- 25. Dynamic AD/AS Model(0)
- 26. Special Topics(0)
Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts: Videos & Practice Problems
Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts Practice Problems
If consumer income increases, which of the following is most likely to occur in the market for normal goods?
A new technology reduces the cost of production for smartphones. What is the expected impact on the equilibrium price and quantity of smartphones?
A natural disaster destroys a significant portion of the coffee crop. How does this event affect the coffee market?
What happens to the equilibrium price and quantity when the demand curve shifts to the right?
If the price of a substitute good decreases, causing the demand for the original good to shift left, what is the expected impact on the original good's market?
A new supplier enters the market for electric cars, increasing the overall supply. What is the expected impact on the equilibrium price and quantity?
Due to increased regulation, the supply of coal decreases. What is the expected impact on the equilibrium price and quantity of coal?
Given a graph where the demand curve shifts right and the supply curve shifts left, what can be inferred about the new equilibrium price and quantity?
If the government imposes a tax on sugar, what is the expected impact on the market for sugary drinks?
What typically happens to equilibrium price and quantity when supply shifts to the right?
A new study reveals that eating chocolate improves health, leading to increased demand. What is the expected impact on the chocolate market?
A new competitor enters the market for streaming services, offering lower prices. How does this affect the market?
What is the expected outcome in the market for electric vehicles if consumer preferences shift towards more environmentally friendly transportation?
If a new health report links soda consumption to health issues, causing demand to decrease, what is the expected impact on the soda market?
If a new agricultural technique increases the yield of wheat, what is the expected impact on the wheat market?
If a key raw material becomes scarce, reducing the supply of smartphones, what is the expected impact on the smartphone market?
In a graph where both demand and supply curves shift right, what can be inferred about the new equilibrium price and quantity?