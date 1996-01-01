- 1. Introduction to Macroeconomics(0)
- 2. Introductory Economic Models(0)
- 3. Supply and Demand(0)
- Introduction to Supply and Demand(0)
- The Basics of Demand(0)
- Individual Demand and Market Demand(0)
- Shifting Demand(0)
- The Basics of Supply(0)
- Individual Supply and Market Supply(0)
- Shifting Supply(0)
- Overview of Supply and Demand Shifts(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts(0)
- Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift(0)
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis(0)
- 4. Elasticity(0)
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method(0)
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph(0)
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Total Revenue Test(0)
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve(0)
- Income Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply(0)
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph(0)
- Elasticity Summary(0)
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors(0)
- Consumer Surplus and WIllingness to Pay(0)
- Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell(0)
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium(0)
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points(0)
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas(0)
- 6. Introduction to Taxes(0)
- 7. Externalities(0)
- 8. The Types of Goods(0)
- 9. International Trade(0)
- 10. Introducing Economic Concepts(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Business Cycle(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Economic Growth(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Savings and Investment(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Trade Deficit and Surplus(0)
- Introducing Concepts - Monetary Policy and Fiscal Policy(0)
- 11. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Calculating GDP(0)
- Detailed Explanation of GDP Components(0)
- Value Added Method for Measuring GDP(0)
- Nominal GDP and Real GDP(0)
- Shortcomings of GDP(0)
- Calculating GDP Using the Income Approach(0)
- Other Measures of Total Production and Total Income(0)
- Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation(0)
- Problems with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)(0)
- 12. Unemployment and Inflation(0)
- Labor Force and Unemployment(0)
- Types of Unemployment(0)
- Labor Unions and Collective Bargaining(0)
- Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws and Efficiency Wages(0)
- Nominal Interest, Real Interest, and the Fisher Equation(0)
- Nominal Income and Real Income(0)
- Who is Affected by Inflation?(0)
- Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation(0)
- Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs(0)
- 13. Productivity and Economic Growth(0)
- 14. The Financial System(0)
- 15. Income and Consumption(0)
- 16. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model(0)
- 17. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis(0)
- Aggregate Demand(0)
- Deriving Aggregate Demand from the Aggregate Expenditure Model(0)
- Shifting Aggregate Demand(0)
- Long Run Aggregate Supply(0)
- Short Run Aggregate Supply(0)
- Shifting Short Run Aggregate Supply(0)
- AD-AS Model: Equilibrium in the Short Run and Long Run(0)
- AD-AS Model: Shifts in Aggregate Demand(0)
- 18. The Monetary System(0)
- The Functions of Money; The Kinds of Money(0)
- Defining the Money Supply: M1 and M2(0)
- Required Reserves and the Deposit Multiplier(0)
- Introduction to the Federal Reserve(0)
- The Federal Reserve and the Money Supply(0)
- History of the US Banking System(0)
- The Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 (The Great Recession)(0)
- 19. Monetary Policy(0)
- 20. Fiscal Policy(0)
- 21. Revisiting Inflation, Unemployment, and Policy(0)
- 22. Balance of Payments(0)
- 23. Exchange Rates(0)
- Exchange Rates: Introduction(0)
- Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real(0)
- Exchange Rates: Equilibrium(0)
- Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand(0)
- Exchange Rates and Net Exports(0)
- Exchange Rates: Fixed, Flexible, and Managed Float(0)
- Exchange Rates: Purchasing Power Parity(0)
- The Gold Standard(0)
- The Bretton Woods System(0)
- 24. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought(0)
- 25. Dynamic AD/AS Model(0)
- 26. Special Topics(0)
Graphing Review: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphing Review Practice Problems
In standard economic graphs depicting demand and supply, which variable is typically placed on the x-axis?
Why is it important to correctly assign price and quantity to the axes when graphing a demand curve?
Given the following demand schedule: Price ($): 8, 6, 4; Quantity: 1, 3, 5. Which point would be plotted at (3,6) on a standard demand graph?
When plotting a point from a demand schedule with price \$5 and quantity 2, where should this point be placed on the graph?
If a demand curve is shifted 3 units to the right on a graph, what does this represent in economic terms?
When connecting points to form a demand curve, why must you start at the leftmost point and move rightwards?
If both the demand and supply curves shift to the right, what is the most likely effect on equilibrium quantity?
After a leftward shift of the supply curve, what happens to the equilibrium price and quantity, assuming demand remains unchanged?
Given two points on a demand curve: (2,8) and (5,2), calculate the slope of the line connecting them.
What does a negative slope on a demand curve indicate about the relationship between price and quantity?
A tangent line to a curve at point (4,5) passes through (4,5) and (6,9). What is the slope of the curve at that point?
Using the arc method, calculate the average slope between points (2,3) and (5,9) on a curve.
On a graph of profit versus output, the curve rises until output = 10, then falls. What is the significance of output = 10?
Calculate the area of a triangle on a graph with a base of 4 units and a height of 5 units.
On a supply graph, a rectangle has a base of 3 units and a height of 7 units. What is its area?
A graph shows that as advertising spending increases, sales also increase. Which statement best describes this relationship?
A study finds a correlation between ice cream sales and drowning incidents. What is the most likely explanation?
A graph shows a positive relationship between number of police officers and crime rates. Which pitfall might this graph illustrate?
A graph shows education level and wages, but does not account for work experience. What is the main issue with interpreting this graph?
Suppose a nonlinear cost curve has the following points: (2,10), (4,18), (6,30). Calculate the average slope between (2,10) and (6,30), and interpret its meaning.
A consumer surplus area on a demand graph forms a triangle with a base of 6 units and a height of 8 units. What is the area representing consumer surplus?
A researcher claims that higher education causes higher wages based on a graph, but ignores the role of family background. What error is being made?