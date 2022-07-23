Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting
Role of a Manager
Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting
Role of a Manager: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Planning, Directing, and Controlling
Video duration:3m
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0
Example
Planning, Directing, and Controlling
Video duration:2m
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0
Problem
When a manager creates their budget for the upcoming fiscal year, they are engaging in which activity?
A
Planning
B
Directing
C
Controlling
D
None of the above
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0
Problem
When a manager reviews the budget for the past fiscal year, they observe that the company is spending substantially more on electricity than expected. Using this data to address the issue would be an example of which common management activity?
A
Planning
B
Directing
C
Controlling
D
None of the above
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